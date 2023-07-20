XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BOCOM International lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 9,291,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,215,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in XPeng by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares during the period. GGV Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $13,916,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.