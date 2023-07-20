Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.70

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 6602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Zambeef Products Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.64 million, a PE ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.