Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Hits $510.14 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $510.14 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $31.24 or 0.00104799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

