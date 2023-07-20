Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $30.73

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Zcash has a total market cap of $501.77 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $30.73 or 0.00103446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

