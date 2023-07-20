ZClassic Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $525,888.02 and approximately $16.68 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00105318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00046023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

