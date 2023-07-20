Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 17.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.91. 33,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,273. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $189.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

