Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 1.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 85.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572,466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 48,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

