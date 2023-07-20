Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $1.96 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.17. 12,065,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,940,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

