Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

