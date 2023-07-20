ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 9,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,594. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

