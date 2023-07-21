1,120 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.98. 652,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

