13,110 Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 97.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

