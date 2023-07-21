1,441 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.20. 1,540,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.