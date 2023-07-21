15,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 95,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

