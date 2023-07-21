1,600 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.77. 925,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,530. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

