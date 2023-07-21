16,868 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE HIG opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

