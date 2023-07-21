18,500 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Bought by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,908,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 20,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,956. The company has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile



Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

