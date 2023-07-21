1,876 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.53 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

