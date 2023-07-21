1inch Network Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $329.73 million and approximately $64.36 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,240,573 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

