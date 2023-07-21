1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Up to $45.67

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.67, but opened at $47.03. 1st Source shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 8,293 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

