22,466 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Purchased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Amerant Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,375 in the last ninety days. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMTB opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $684.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

