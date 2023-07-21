22,994 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 120.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.19%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

