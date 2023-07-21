2,423 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $129.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

