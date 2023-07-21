25,666 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of LTC Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

LTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 55,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTC. Barclays reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

