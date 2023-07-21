42-coin (42) Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million

42-coin (42) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $36,420.91 or 1.21558524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $305.65 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00320732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 277.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003359 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

