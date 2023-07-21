442,440 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,071,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $108.46 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.