460 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.41.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $177.02 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.