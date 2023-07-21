5,612 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,872,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $345,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.