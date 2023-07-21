7,549 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

