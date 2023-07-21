7,822 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.53. 376,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

