ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABBNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. 299,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,427. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.