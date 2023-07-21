ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABBNY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 311,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ABB by 225.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

