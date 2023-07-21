AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $142.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

