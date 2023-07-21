AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,053,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,306,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.