abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Up 0.6%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 27,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 77,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

