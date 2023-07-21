Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $437.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.15. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $310.46 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.