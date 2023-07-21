Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 9,963 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 32,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 393,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 52,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 909,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 635,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,365,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

