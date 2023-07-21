Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,845 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 74.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,727,605. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

