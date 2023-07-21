Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

