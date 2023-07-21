Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.83.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $18.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.76. The stock had a trading volume of 308,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,760. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.00. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

