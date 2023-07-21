Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $658,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. 1,398,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,133. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.