Abundance Wealth Counselors Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.83. 684,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,802. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.50 and a 200 day moving average of $252.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

