Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $15.59 on Friday, reaching $903.93. 1,184,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,889. The company has a market cap of $373.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $814.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

