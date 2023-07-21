Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 258.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE BG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $105.67. 324,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

