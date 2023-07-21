Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in UGI were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 409,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,835. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.25.

About UGI



UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

