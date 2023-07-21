Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 254 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. 633,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

