Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.