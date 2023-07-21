Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.33.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

