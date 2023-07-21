Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $299.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

