ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.36. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $93,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $93,376.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,618,339 shares of company stock worth $76,623,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,260,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

